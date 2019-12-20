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Chuck Baldwin - EXPOSES Trumps' TYRANICAL anti-American Executive order
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71 views • December 20, 2019
MANY people, including myself...watched Trumps speech at the Israeli - American Counsel Meeting...AND we couldn't help but notice how MANY times he mentioned "antisemitism". It get worse! Trumps' declaration (order) that people can't say ANYTHING about jews or israel unless it's flowers and praise, TRAMPLES on our First Amendment.
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