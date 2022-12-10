Create New Account
November 20, 2022, An Ping Reported on the Site of the Protest in the Washington DC Area Against Shan Weijian
Published 19 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/531790

摘要：Shan Weijian, a top-secret, CCP agent, works for the evil CCP (Chinese Communist Party) disguised as one most successful portfolio-managing Principles/Partners in Western world. Shan is the founder/Partner in PAX, managing tens-hundreds billions. In reality, he is helping CCP steal US pension funds. In order to wake up Americans and spread the truth, fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China protested outside the house of Shan Weijian's family in the Washington D.C. area against their destruction of Western civilization. In the video, An Ping explained the protest on November 20, 2022 in Maryland.\n

