Nacht Waffen Pilot with Marina Seren 7-2-22

Marina Seren is a new cohost on Global Enlightenment Radio Network, usually working with Darrell Neely. She is from Madrid, Spain. Her English is very good. Because she is in Spain and I am in California, we did a pre-record--but it was at 11 pm her time.

Bio:

Marina Seren is a psychic medium, conscious channeler, ET contactee/abductee, experiencer of Hybrid Programs, Secret Space Program psychic supersoldier/insider, and MK ultra monarch survivor.





To contact Marina, she is on FB.

To contact Penny:

https://www.spaceportals.net