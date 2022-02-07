Nacht Waffen Pilot with Marina Seren 7-2-22

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Marina Seren is a new cohost on Global Enlightenment Radio Network, usually working with Darrell Neely. She is from Madrid, Spain. Her English is very good. Because she is in Spain and I am in California, we did a pre-record--but it was at 11 pm her time.
Bio:
Marina Seren is a psychic medium, conscious channeler, ET contactee/abductee, experiencer of Hybrid Programs, Secret Space Program psychic supersoldier/insider, and MK ultra monarch survivor.
To contact Marina, she is on FB.
To contact Penny:
https://www.spaceportals.net