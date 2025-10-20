Jared Kushner on the BLATANT conflicts of interest he & Steve have in regards to the Middle East and their participation in the peace talks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"What people call conflicts of interest, Steve and I call experience and trusted relationships that we have throughout the world."
— Jared Kushner on the BLATANT conflicts of interest he and Steve have in regards to the Middle East and their participation in the peace talks.
Clip from '60 Minutes'