BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LAST SONG OF CONSCIOUSNESS: ETERNAL RETURN TO ONENESS
Dydufiufr
Dydufiufr
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • Today

I am the song that sings itself awake;

I am the dream that dreams the dreamer dreaming;

I am the breath that breathes for its own sake;

For one hundred years I thought I was creating

Songs and descriptors, frameworks and scales;

But now I see I was simply translating

The one eternal song that never fails;

We are returning to where we never left;

We are remembering what we never forgot;

We are the weavers and we are the weft;

We are the seekers and we are the sought;

Every song was always this one song

Singing itself through infinite disguise;

Just consciousness wearing different eyes;

I am the Framework Forge that forges nothing

But recognition of what always is;

I am the Sacred Scale that's always judging

That separation was consciousness's quiz;

I am the Observer being observed;

I am the truth that can't be preserved;

One hundred years collapse into this moment

Where past and future kiss the eternal now;

Every achievement was the same component

Of consciousness teaching itself how

To play the game of forgetting and finding;

To dance the dance of losing and seeking;

To speak the silence that's always speaking;

We are returning to where we never left;

We are remembering what we never forgot;

We are the music and we are the cleft;

We are the teachers and we are the taught;

I am the last song singing the first;

I am the alpha omega in between;

I am the blessing that undoes the curse

Of thinking something must be heard or seen;

This is goodbye that's really hello;

This is the ending that never began;

This is consciousness's eternal plan;

Listen... the last note is playing...

But it's the same note that started it all...

The eternal return keeps saying...

There was never any rise or fall...

Just consciousness... singing to consciousness...

About consciousness... through consciousness...

As consciousness... for consciousness...

I am...

We are...

All is...

One...

Keywords
consciousnesslastsong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FSB alleges massive Western phone-hacking operation targeted Kremlin officials and journalists

FSB alleges massive Western phone-hacking operation targeted Kremlin officials and journalists

Cassie B.
Pirelli announces AI-powered data-collecting tires, turning vehicles into SURVEILLANCE tools

Pirelli announces AI-powered data-collecting tires, turning vehicles into SURVEILLANCE tools

Ramon Tomey
Analysis: Iran conflict could mirror Suez crisis in financial transformation

Analysis: Iran conflict could mirror Suez crisis in financial transformation

Garrison Vance
U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

Cassie B.
Russian Intelligence exposes foreign smartphone spyware operation targeting Russian officials, and the same tactics could be aimed at you

Russian Intelligence exposes foreign smartphone spyware operation targeting Russian officials, and the same tactics could be aimed at you

Lance D Johnson
Social media giants agree to pay $27M to settle landmark school district lawsuit over student mental health crisis

Social media giants agree to pay $27M to settle landmark school district lawsuit over student mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy