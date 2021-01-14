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Dr Stephen Malthouse 08-Nov-2020
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10 views • January 14, 2021
Fauna & Flora, November 8, 2020
Dr. Stephen Malthouse is a physician who has been in family medical practice in BC for more than 40 years and a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC since 1978.
Dr. Malthouse is the writer of the now well known Open Letter to Bonnie Henry of October 15, 2020.
Please find the link to the letter:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/open-letter-to-dr-bonnie-henry-from-dr-stephen-malthouse/
https://www.youtube.com/user/faunandfloralive/
Dr. Stephen Malthouse is a physician who has been in family medical practice in BC for more than 40 years and a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC since 1978.
Dr. Malthouse is the writer of the now well known Open Letter to Bonnie Henry of October 15, 2020.
Please find the link to the letter:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/open-letter-to-dr-bonnie-henry-from-dr-stephen-malthouse/
https://www.youtube.com/user/faunandfloralive/
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