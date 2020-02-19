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What ACTUALLY happens on Sept 23rd? Hint: IT's NOT the RAPTURE! Rev 12; Can you handle the TRUTH? BY DANA ASHLIE
Dana Ashlie
Dana Ashlie
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706 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Sep 20, 2017

Most believers have never heard of the Restrainer...but when you read the word you will find that it is the Almighty Restrainer who HOLDs back the Antichrist from making his fateful appearance and subsequent persecution of the Saints on earth... Most are hinting that this Sept 23 will bring the RAPTURE when the REST of Rev 12 points to something VERY different...The archangel Michael is the RESTRAINER of the Devil and it appears that, according to the prophecy of John in Rev 12, Michael will be taken away from His long time restraining Satan...and this 23rd marks the time in which the war in heaven happens and that ancient serpent is thrown down into the earth...Yes, this is a SPIRITUAL WAR but it is MORE REAL than this life...and its repercussions will ALSO be REAL. Be ready saints...

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bibleantichristdanadana ashleyrevelation 12archangel michaelrev 12dana ashlierestrainerholds back the antichrist9 13 2019sept 23 2017
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