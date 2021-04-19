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They've planned it and told us - This is the next plandemic attack.
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381 views • April 19, 2021
In 2020, the World Economic Forum (WEF) conducted a simulation called “Cyber Polygon 2020” that predicted a coming global catastrophe caused by a worldwide “cyber pandemic.” Much like how billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates’ “Event 201” predicted the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) before it happened, Cyber Polygon 2020 predictively programmed a coming supply-chain cyberattack similar to the SolarWinds attack that occurred earlier this year. They will disconnect the internet and only allow those they regard as "essential" to reconnect. Your PC, and my PC will be regarded as a "Health hazard", to the internet and financial market.
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