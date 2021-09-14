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Election integrity is top issue for 2022 campaigns
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20 views • September 14, 2021
Election integrity remains a top issue for Americans around the country and candidates responding to the call are quickly gaining momentum among constituents. One America's Christina Bobb has more.
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