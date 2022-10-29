Mark of the beast: Vatican’s Sunday law will be enforced soon! (23)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, October 22, 2022.



Articles mentioned in the video:



1. Red Pope Francis Calls for “New Economic System” that Guarantees “Food, Health, Economic and Social Rights”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/red-pope-francis-calls-new-economic-system-guarantees-food-health-economic-social-rights/



2. Pope's new world order: Pope Benedict XVI proposes stunningly radical approach to global economy: https://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/pope-new-world-order-pope-benedict-xvi-proposes-stunningly-radical-approach-global-economy-article-1.428285



3. Pope: Use pandemic to give the environment a vital 'rest': https://www.abc10.com/article/news/nation-world/pope-says-use-pandemic-to-give-the-environment-a-vital-rest/507-f4279a52-a6e6-485c-8d1f-373bcebc366a





The biblical Sabbath is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown. It’s holy time.





The Vatican - the first beast of Revelation 13 – and the Roman church - the whore of Babylon identified in Revelation 17 - will enforce its mark with the help of the United States.





Satan's masterpiece will be to convince the world -- through the Vatican -- to accept his mark...Sunday rest. Why? He knows that if you break willfully any of the Creator's commandments, you sin (1 John 3:4) and sin leads to death (Romans 6:23), which is the opposite to the gift of eternal life through Christ Jesus. Satan wants you to die along with him since his fate is already known to him! The devil does not want you to have eternal life in Christ's kingdom. So he will use Sunday -- which is already known in today's so-called Christian world -- as his day of rest, and have it enforced, to make people sin and die!





This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!





The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor (Revelation 14:9).



The mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, has to do with WORSHIP...SUNday rest and WORSHIP, which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.



Keep the 7th day Sabbath holy, which is the Creator's holy day, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honor and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.





However, if we work on the Sabbath or do our own pleasure or personal business (Isaiah 58:13-14), we sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23). The commandments of the Most High stand forever (Psalm 89:34; Hebrews 10:16). The saints are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).



