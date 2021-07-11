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FDA / FAUCI FRAUD - VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS KNOWN 2 MONTHS BEFORE RELEASE
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3259 views • July 11, 2021
FDA / FAUCI FRAUD - VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS KNOWN 2 MONTHS BEFORE RELEASE
FDA PUBLISHED INTERNAL DOCUMENT 2 MONTHS BEFORE ROLLOUT OF COVID EXPERIMENTAL SHOT - WARNING OF SPECIFIC SIDE EFFECTS - MAYO CLINIC ALSO IDENTIFIED NEW DISEASE EFFECTING CHILDREN PRIOR TO ACTUAL RELEASE OF THESE SHOTS - -
REMDESIVIR - NOT FDA APPROVED - - FAUCI AUTHORIZED & RECOMMENDED AS TREATMENT TO COVID PATIENTS RESULTING IN NEEDLESS DEATHS - NOT DUE TO VIRUS - DUE TO DRUGS AND THE COVID SHOT - -
FAUCI / FDA / CDC ALL SHOULD BE SHUT DOWN IMMEDIATELY - THOSE RESPONSIBLE TRIED AND EXECUTED UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW IN VIOLATION OF NUREMB3ERG CODE 1947 - THOUSANDS KILLED NEEDLESSLY - WORSE THAN NAZI SS DR. MENGELE ( DOCTOR DEATH ) ALL OF THIS EXPOSED BY DR. ARDIS - - Dr. Bryan Ardis of https://www.thedrardisshow.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters of https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Fair use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
FDA PUBLISHED INTERNAL DOCUMENT 2 MONTHS BEFORE ROLLOUT OF COVID EXPERIMENTAL SHOT - WARNING OF SPECIFIC SIDE EFFECTS - MAYO CLINIC ALSO IDENTIFIED NEW DISEASE EFFECTING CHILDREN PRIOR TO ACTUAL RELEASE OF THESE SHOTS - -
REMDESIVIR - NOT FDA APPROVED - - FAUCI AUTHORIZED & RECOMMENDED AS TREATMENT TO COVID PATIENTS RESULTING IN NEEDLESS DEATHS - NOT DUE TO VIRUS - DUE TO DRUGS AND THE COVID SHOT - -
FAUCI / FDA / CDC ALL SHOULD BE SHUT DOWN IMMEDIATELY - THOSE RESPONSIBLE TRIED AND EXECUTED UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW IN VIOLATION OF NUREMB3ERG CODE 1947 - THOUSANDS KILLED NEEDLESSLY - WORSE THAN NAZI SS DR. MENGELE ( DOCTOR DEATH ) ALL OF THIS EXPOSED BY DR. ARDIS - - Dr. Bryan Ardis of https://www.thedrardisshow.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters of https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Fair use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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