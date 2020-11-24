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VfB - "You Gotta SHOW THE WORK!"
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77 views • November 24, 2020
It's great when you wake up on Monday morning with a PLAN.
I don't think out of the box; I REFOLD IT.
Ooh.
That's my Alexander the Great allusion...of course, when one discovers that AtG is apollyon the destroyer, well...it kinda takes the starch out of it.
At any rate...I was chomping at the bit to get this out...so I waited for the perfect moment in which to interject...and here we are.
President Donald John Trump has been watching the voting process since at least 2012, by my researches.
I've advised him myself in regards to #VOTESCAM
Coach, as always, picked up on that play and BROUGHT ME HOME!
HUGE: DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM PATENTS GIVEN TO CHINA BANK (HSBC) AS COLLATERAL IN 2019. HSBC received ownership of patents to intellectual property of elections, ballots, systems, cyber & internet capacities. Patent Agreement: Down pointing backhand index
@SidneyPowell1 - November 22, 2020
Assignment details for assignee “HSBC BANK CANADA, AS COLLATERAL AGENT”
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/huge-dominion-voting-system-patents-given-to-china-bank-hsbc-as-collateral-in-2019-hsbc-received-ownership-of-patents-to-intellectual-property-of-elections-ballots-systems-cyber-internet-capa/
I don't think out of the box; I REFOLD IT.
Ooh.
That's my Alexander the Great allusion...of course, when one discovers that AtG is apollyon the destroyer, well...it kinda takes the starch out of it.
At any rate...I was chomping at the bit to get this out...so I waited for the perfect moment in which to interject...and here we are.
President Donald John Trump has been watching the voting process since at least 2012, by my researches.
I've advised him myself in regards to #VOTESCAM
Coach, as always, picked up on that play and BROUGHT ME HOME!
HUGE: DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM PATENTS GIVEN TO CHINA BANK (HSBC) AS COLLATERAL IN 2019. HSBC received ownership of patents to intellectual property of elections, ballots, systems, cyber & internet capacities. Patent Agreement: Down pointing backhand index
@SidneyPowell1 - November 22, 2020
Assignment details for assignee “HSBC BANK CANADA, AS COLLATERAL AGENT”
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/huge-dominion-voting-system-patents-given-to-china-bank-hsbc-as-collateral-in-2019-hsbc-received-ownership-of-patents-to-intellectual-property-of-elections-ballots-systems-cyber-internet-capa/
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