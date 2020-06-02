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SCIENTIST EXPOSES ANTHONY FAUCI’S CRIMINALITY, FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND TREASON WITH COVID-19 PANDEMIC
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178 views • June 02, 2020
Scientist Dr. Judy A Mikovits PHD Exposes Anthony Fauci’s Criminality, Fraud, Corruption and Treason with COVID-19 False Pandemic
This is a backup video of the Full Interview mentioned below that YouTube censored/removed.
The egregious injustice Dr. Mikovits has been forced to endure, and her courage in speaking the truth and reality behind the blatant lies we are being told to hide an insidious agenda, so evil it’s defies all that’s good in this world, is both frightening and inspirational.
She deserves to be heard, admired and respected for standing up for her integrity, as we all should. Give her your support in any way you can – at the very least share this video with everyone. The more people become aware of the truth, the sooner we can return to ‘normal’ (hopefully).
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
Dr Judy A Mikovits PHD has a virtual sit-down with Patrick Bet-David and opens up about her fallout with Anthony Fauci that led to her 5 year arrest and whistleblower status. Order her book https://amzn.to/2VL3AC8
Watch the Full interview: Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption: https://youtu.be/kgnBldI7KPY
Site: Plague of Corruption https://bit.ly/2Yg3Tqn
Follow her on Twitter:@DrJudyAMikovits https://bit.ly/2VK4xL8
About the guest: Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
This is a backup video of the Full Interview mentioned below that YouTube censored/removed.
The egregious injustice Dr. Mikovits has been forced to endure, and her courage in speaking the truth and reality behind the blatant lies we are being told to hide an insidious agenda, so evil it’s defies all that’s good in this world, is both frightening and inspirational.
She deserves to be heard, admired and respected for standing up for her integrity, as we all should. Give her your support in any way you can – at the very least share this video with everyone. The more people become aware of the truth, the sooner we can return to ‘normal’ (hopefully).
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
Dr Judy A Mikovits PHD has a virtual sit-down with Patrick Bet-David and opens up about her fallout with Anthony Fauci that led to her 5 year arrest and whistleblower status. Order her book https://amzn.to/2VL3AC8
Watch the Full interview: Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption: https://youtu.be/kgnBldI7KPY
Site: Plague of Corruption https://bit.ly/2Yg3Tqn
Follow her on Twitter:@DrJudyAMikovits https://bit.ly/2VK4xL8
About the guest: Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
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