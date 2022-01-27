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1.27.22 Patriot Streetfighter Intel Report
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160 views • January 28, 2022
1.27.22 Patriot Streetfighter Intel Report

TheRootBrands.com/Patriot for the evolutionary neutriceutical science developed by Big Pharma CEO/PhD Scientist/Formulator Dr. Christina Rahm

Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams go to PSFHealth.com

For FREE Satellite Phone go to PSFSatphone.com

To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to PatriotStreetfighter.com where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.

For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter
https://patriotstreetfighter.com
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold

Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour https://PatriotStreetfightetr.com OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

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https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)
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