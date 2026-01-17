BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
CTP (20260120 S3EJanSpecial6) Chantal DeYoe Christian Books BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
1 view • 1 day ago

CTP (S3EJanSpecial6) Faith, Fiction, And Real Talk

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trade sermons for stories and talk about writing faith that feels lived-in, not lab-made. Humor, boundaries, and tough love take center stage as we explore how to meet people where they are and still tell the truth.

• doubling releases to clear interview backlog

• Chantal Deyoe’s background and homestead life

• faith as foundation for character and plot

• showing belief without preaching

• humor as a bridge to hard topics

• meeting people where they are

• practicing righteous judgment not condemnation

• boundaries, second chances and walking away

• Old and New Testament context and continuity

• Chantal’s series and where to buy

• inviting readers into conversation and feedback

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

https://tinyurl.com/JLenardDetroitGear

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
