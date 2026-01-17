CTP (20260120 S3EJanSpecial6) Chantal DeYoe Christian Books BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EJanSpecial6) Faith, Fiction, And Real Talk
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We trade sermons for stories and talk about writing faith that feels lived-in, not lab-made. Humor, boundaries, and tough love take center stage as we explore how to meet people where they are and still tell the truth.
• doubling releases to clear interview backlog
• Chantal Deyoe’s background and homestead life
• faith as foundation for character and plot
• showing belief without preaching
• humor as a bridge to hard topics
• meeting people where they are
• practicing righteous judgment not condemnation
• boundaries, second chances and walking away
• Old and New Testament context and continuity
• Chantal’s series and where to buy
• inviting readers into conversation and feedback
