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HRP Executive Director Kicks Press from Convention for Asking Questions
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22 views • May 17, 2022
On May 14, 2022 Wendell Elento was outside the Hawaii Republican Convention and claimed the Hawaii Republican Party State Committee had kicked him out of the Party for asking questions about rules and procedure. When I went upstairs to get the other side of the story from the HRP Executive Director, Mele Songsong, I got kicked out, too, and assaulted by security. Another cameraman was assaulted as well. Later, after the candidates indoor parade, I found Lynn Finnegan and she showed much more courtesy and gave their side of the story.
Hawaii Republican Party Executive Committee Members
https://www.gophawaii.com/state-committee
Drone Footage Courtesy of Hawaii Free Speech News
https://HawaiiFreeSpeech.news
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
Hawaii Republican Party Executive Committee Members
https://www.gophawaii.com/state-committee
Drone Footage Courtesy of Hawaii Free Speech News
https://HawaiiFreeSpeech.news
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
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