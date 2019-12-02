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The Failed Medical System
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
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103 views • December 02, 2019
Everywhere we look we see signs that the medical system, that's supposed to be healing and preventing disease, is diseased itself. It was recently announced that Americans are dying young at alarming rates. And is it any wonder? We have the opioid epidemic, vaccine injuries, the obesity epidemic, the cholesterol obsessed doctors who know nothing about nutrition, the most basic foundation of health. Polio vaccines now cause more polio outbreaks than the wild virus, the idea of curing disease has been pushed out by Big Pharma 'disease management' and veganism is sold as a cure-all and the ideal diet for everyone (and the planet).

When the entire medical system is based on lies, with its blatant failures mounting, how long before we see its complete collapse?
Keywords
outbreaksopiodspolio vaccineuspstfperdue pharmasackler lawsuitvaccine tumorsmedical liesdoctor nutrition schoolyes2meateat lancet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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