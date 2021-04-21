Twitter bans Trump, but John Sullivan a Left Wing activist who incited the DC riot still on Twitter!

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Link to the article where the NHS warns people who have allergic reactions to NOT take the virus and that two of the first people in the West who took the vaccine suffered adverse effects from it: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-va...
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