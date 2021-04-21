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Twitter bans Trump, but John Sullivan a Left Wing activist who incited the DC riot still on Twitter!
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
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10 views • April 21, 2021
John Sullivan aka Jayden X a Left Wing Activist who is 26 years of age has been arrested for being apart of the riot that took place on Capitol Hill and recent video footage has been unearthed of him inciting Trump supporters into storming the US Capitol and starting the riot in the first place! As of right now he still has access to his Twitter page and as this video description is being written it has just come out that he was released from jail but Donald Trump who NEVER EVER asked anyone to riot at the Capitol has his twitter page taken away as do many other Trump supporters who never called for or participated in the Capitol Hill riot and many of those who were mislead into thinking that invading the Capitol was sanctioned by Trump still sit in Jail! #Twitter​ #JohnSullivan​ #CapitolHillRiots​


Link to the article where the NHS warns people who have allergic reactions to NOT take the virus and that two of the first people in the West who took the vaccine suffered adverse effects from it: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-va...


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