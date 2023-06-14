Create New Account
Astrology & Predictions Summer 2023 - USA
FruitCakeAstrologer
Published Wednesday |

Using Mundane Astrology, we'll take a look at what Astrology has to say about this summer, from June 21st-September 21st. As always, a summation is provided for those not interested in Astro-speak. Batten down the hatches my friends! Hang in there! Relief coming probably late Fall 2023.


SYNOPSIS 1:55

House 1 13:45

House 2 19:24

House 3 32.30

House 4 39:18

House 5 45.54

House 6 1:04:01

House 7 1:11:11

House 8 1:16:39

House 9 1:21:17

House 10 1:28:10

House 11 1:36:22

House 12 1:40:56


All Cause Death Rate Study (Edward Dowd)

https://phinancetechnologies.com/


Brighteon.com (Health Ranger)

http://www.brighteon.com



