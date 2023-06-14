Astrology & Predictions Summer 2023 - USA

Using Mundane Astrology, we'll take a look at what Astrology has to say about this summer, from June 21st-September 21st. As always, a summation is provided for those not interested in Astro-speak. Batten down the hatches my friends! Hang in there! Relief coming probably late Fall 2023.
SYNOPSIS 1:55
House 1 13:45
House 2 19:24
House 3 32.30
House 4 39:18
House 5 45.54
House 6 1:04:01
House 7 1:11:11
House 8 1:16:39
House 9 1:21:17
House 10 1:28:10
House 11 1:36:22
House 12 1:40:56
All Cause Death Rate Study (Edward Dowd)
https://phinancetechnologies.com/
Brighteon.com (Health Ranger)
http://www.brighteon.com
