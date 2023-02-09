We Are Living, Just Like In The Days Of Noah - Part II, Section 1

Please watch 'Just Like in the Days of Noah - Part I first, before watching Part II (Sections 1 and 2).Watch the video on FULLSCREEN and pause the video to read everything. The Truth Shall Set You Free!





I give all the Glory, Praise and Honor to God Almighty for opening my spiritual eyes to the Truth.

You must be BORN AGAIN and then, let the Holy Spirit guide you into all Truth.





Put on the WHOLE ARMOR Of God to protect you from the "evil ones" - Ephesians 6:10-20 (for BELIEVERS in The Body of Jesus Christ).

WARNING - If you are a 'lost soul' watching this video, today is the day of your Salvation, now is the accepted time because tomorrow is not promised. We are running out of time.





Jesus Christ is the only way to Heaven, there is no other way.

All hell is about to break loose and you do not want to get left behind during the 7 Year Tribulation Period. Men's hearts will fail them from what's coming upon the earth.

Heaven and hell are real, literal places. Choose your eternal destination wisely for your souls.





You need to come to a "saving knowledge" of Jesus Christ for your Salvation to be saved.





1 Corinthians 15:1-4, SAVES lost souls, when you "believe" truly from your heart in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross at Calvary.

Ephesians 1:13, SAVED and SEALED with the Holy Spirit of promise.

Ephesians 2:8-9, SAVED by Grace through Faith, not by works.





Romans 6:23, for the wages of sin is death but the gift of God is ETERNAL LIFE through Jesus Christ our Lord.





There's no such thing as "Extraterrestrial".

We live on a Flat and Stationary Earth and live inside a dome, in an enclosed system. Psalms 19:1 (the "firmament" is a dome).





