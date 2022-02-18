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Candice Bergen gives POWERFUL speech in response to Emergencies Act
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141 views • February 18, 2022
From Parliamentary Precinct
Candice Bergen gives POWERFUL speech in response to Emergencies Act.
Taken From: Statutory Order for HoC Sitting No. 33 House of Commons
Location: West Block - Chamber
Date of Recording: Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Notice:
This is not an official government account. This is not an official distribution of the House of Commons proceedings to the public. This proceeding is not being used for financial gain as this channel is not eligible for monetization. The reproduction and distribution of this proceeding is permitted by the Speaker of the House of Commons provided that the reproduction is accurate and is not presented as official. This reproduction is in full accordance with the Copyright Act.
In response to the Emergencies Act invoked by Dictator Justin Trudeau.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/wTBxceB9xgU
Candice Bergen gives POWERFUL speech in response to Emergencies Act.
Taken From: Statutory Order for HoC Sitting No. 33 House of Commons
Location: West Block - Chamber
Date of Recording: Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Notice:
This is not an official government account. This is not an official distribution of the House of Commons proceedings to the public. This proceeding is not being used for financial gain as this channel is not eligible for monetization. The reproduction and distribution of this proceeding is permitted by the Speaker of the House of Commons provided that the reproduction is accurate and is not presented as official. This reproduction is in full accordance with the Copyright Act.
In response to the Emergencies Act invoked by Dictator Justin Trudeau.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/wTBxceB9xgU
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