What's Up? - New Human Potential?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
17 views • 7 hours ago

Futurist, John L. Peterson and Gregg Braden discuss the "new human," highlighting peer-reviewed discoveries of human potential, like the heart’s neural network and scalable neurons. They contrast human adaptability with AI limitations, emphasizing epigenetic influences on DNA and the need to embrace our innate capabilities amidst technological advancements, urging a shift in societal mindset.

Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.

intelligence communitytechnocracysilicon valleydystopiatechnocratsbureaucracyfinancial systemdigital idshock and aweai controlgold reservescbdcsocial psychologypublic awarenessfinancial instabilityfort knoxconstitutionalistspaypal mafiasystemic changenew world modelapril 2025government overhauldisruption 2025fraud exposurestrategic campaign
