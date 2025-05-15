What's Up? - New Human Potential?

Futurist, John L. Peterson and Gregg Braden discuss the "new human," highlighting peer-reviewed discoveries of human potential, like the heart’s neural network and scalable neurons. They contrast human adaptability with AI limitations, emphasizing epigenetic influences on DNA and the need to embrace our innate capabilities amidst technological advancements, urging a shift in societal mindset.

Please Like, Share and Subscribe ❤️



Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.

