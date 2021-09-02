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Andrew Sebastian | Breaking Down the 130% Growth of SebastianDesignBuild.com
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50 views • September 02, 2021
Andrew Sebastian | Breaking Down the 130% Growth of www.SebastianDesignBuild.com
Learn More About Clay Clark's Exclusive One-On-One Business Coaching At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Andrew Sebastian joins us to celebrate the EPIC 130% growth that he has experienced as a result of implementing Clay Clark’s proven business growth system.
Big Wins Thus Far:
Sebastian Design Build - Time and Financial Freedom
Bought a Vacation TownHouse
No hiccups while he was gone
2019 - YTD (August 10th) - $523,223.67
2020 - YTD (August 10th) - $629,687.16
2021 - YTD (August 2nd) - $1,181,539.31
Learn More About Clay Clark's Exclusive One-On-One Business Coaching At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Andrew Sebastian joins us to celebrate the EPIC 130% growth that he has experienced as a result of implementing Clay Clark’s proven business growth system.
Big Wins Thus Far:
Sebastian Design Build - Time and Financial Freedom
Bought a Vacation TownHouse
No hiccups while he was gone
2019 - YTD (August 10th) - $523,223.67
2020 - YTD (August 10th) - $629,687.16
2021 - YTD (August 2nd) - $1,181,539.31
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