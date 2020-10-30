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Serving The Police Who Are Complicit In The Corruption
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76 views • October 30, 2020
Ordinary people of the UK are serving those in Law Enforcement across the United Kingdom.
The corrupt hide behind their office and uniform but under common law they are just another man or woman that can be held accountable for their actions in a common law court.
Individuals everywhere are tuning into and following the guidance of Christopher James. His Site "A Warrior Calls" is worth the visit if you haven't already been there.
Common Law is here and has always been here for you to use to defend your rights.
Please watch as these awesome people place these individuals on notice.
The corrupt hide behind their office and uniform but under common law they are just another man or woman that can be held accountable for their actions in a common law court.
Individuals everywhere are tuning into and following the guidance of Christopher James. His Site "A Warrior Calls" is worth the visit if you haven't already been there.
Common Law is here and has always been here for you to use to defend your rights.
Please watch as these awesome people place these individuals on notice.
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