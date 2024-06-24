🇾🇪🇺🇸 Last night, Yemeni Houthi rebels once again reported successful attacks on maritime vessels

🇾🇪🇺🇸 Last night, Yemeni Houthi rebels from the "Ansar Allah" movement once again reported successful attacks on maritime vessels - and this time, one of the two attacks is confirmed by third-party sources.



▪️In the Red Sea, an unmanned boat hit the left side of the bulk carrier Transworld Navigator, which was sailing under the Liberian flag. According to the US Central Command, the ship sustained minor damage and was able to continue on its way.



Interestingly, the Houthis had already reported (https://t.me/rybar/61220) striking the bulk carrier the day before as it was passing through the Arabian Sea. That attack was not confirmed, unlike the current one - footage of the explosion after the Houthi USV hit the Transworld Navigator has even appeared online.



▪️In the Indian Ocean, Ansar Allah fighters launched a missile strike on the tanker Stolt Sequoia, which was also sailing under the Liberian flag. Whether the strike was successful is currently unknown.



🔻Over the past few weeks, the Yemenis have been increasingly using unmanned boats, which has long been commonplace in the Black Sea and, it seems, will soon become so in the Red Sea region as well.



The Houthis themselves do not hesitate to boast about this, having just last week presented (https://t.me/voenacher/67659) the Tufan-1 USV of their own production: according to Ansar Allah representatives, the boat can reach a speed of 56 km/h and carries a 150 kg warhead.



Source @rybar





