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A TikTok video by a vaccine-injured NCAA student athlete was censored after the post went viral.
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323 views • September 25, 2021
In the video, Tennessee State University golf team member John Stokes, 21, discussed how he suffered myocarditis, or heart inflammation, four days after his second Pfizer dose on August 31.
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