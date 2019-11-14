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Отрывок из фильма "Настоящий человек"
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7 views • November 14, 2019
Вырезанный отрывок, в котором один из героев фильма предаётся мечтаниям как было бы хорошо взглянуть на СССР из 30 - 40 республик после "хорошей войны". Республик в СССР было 15. Фильм 1937 года. (Вполне возможно вброс - не возможно прочесть по губам сказанное! А наложить на видеоряд можно любую озвучку!)
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