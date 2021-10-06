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The Fall of the United Kingdom - Coming Catastrophes in the UK Economy
Stefan Molyneux
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The state of the United Kingdom economy including government spending, budget deficits, interest on the debt, unfunded liabilities, public sector worker pensions, retirement savings, educational spending, health care costs, the death pathways, the myth of austerity, taxes, military spending, monetary policy, inflation, standard of living, income distribution, unemployment and mental health.

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/uk

While the mainstream media and government officials may paint the picture of economic growth and an impending financial recovery just around the corner, we'll examine the hard numbers and empirical evidence instead of making blind assertions.

With unsustainable yearly deficits, record levels of household debt, double digit cost of living increases, staggering amounts of unfunded liabilities, disastrous monetary policy and a health care system that has been described as being "on the brink of collapse," - hopefully this information will help people brace themselves for the unfortunate reality that...

There will be no economic recovery. Prepare yourself accordingly.

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