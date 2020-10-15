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"SHOULD I HAVE AN ABORTION???" FREEDOMAIN CALL IN WITH STEFAN MOLYNEUX
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1 view • October 15, 2020
In which I desperately try to save a life...
QUESTION: "Hello, I am a long time listener and a new subscriber to you. We’ve already talked and I appreciate the insight you gave me but I have a very big dilemma in my hands. I’m married and I am a mother of 2. I love my family! It’s given me a new purpose and perspective in life but I recently found out I’m pregnant. It was an unexpected surprise. I felt in a way looking at the state of the world that I needed to terminate this pregnancy but as soon as I walked into the woman’s clinic I felt an overwhelming feeling of terror and I had to leave. I am not sure what to do; my husband says it’s my decision, my mother in law tells me that abortion is the best decision at the moment, and I have no idea what to do anymore. I feel like I need help I am not sure if you will see this but it would be nice to hear your thoughts."
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/should-i-have-an-abortion-freedomain-call-in-with-stefan-molyneux
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▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://i..
QUESTION: "Hello, I am a long time listener and a new subscriber to you. We’ve already talked and I appreciate the insight you gave me but I have a very big dilemma in my hands. I’m married and I am a mother of 2. I love my family! It’s given me a new purpose and perspective in life but I recently found out I’m pregnant. It was an unexpected surprise. I felt in a way looking at the state of the world that I needed to terminate this pregnancy but as soon as I walked into the woman’s clinic I felt an overwhelming feeling of terror and I had to leave. I am not sure what to do; my husband says it’s my decision, my mother in law tells me that abortion is the best decision at the moment, and I have no idea what to do anymore. I feel like I need help I am not sure if you will see this but it would be nice to hear your thoughts."
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/should-i-have-an-abortion-freedomain-call-in-with-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Join the Freedomain Community - voice, text and video! https://www.subscribestar.com/freedomain
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://i..
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