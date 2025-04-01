Roots of Crisis—Overexpansion and Collapse (Part I): Europe's Reckoning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe’s vast colonial reach once spanned the globe, driven by ambition and innovation. Yet, its brittle structure crumbled under greed, ignoring warnings of unrest. A devastating war accelerated the fall, leading to a rapid retreat as colonies broke free. This collapse left a void, now fueling a modern crisis threatening all.
