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** GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH ** - Americans Are Fed Up With The Covid Hoax Lockdowns! - X22 Report
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233 views • December 28, 2020
**TikTok dancing nurses are MOCKING us, says Tim Pool: ‘No different than dancing at a FUNERAL’
-The Right Scoop, Fred T. – 27/Dec/2020
- Article: https://therightscoop.com/tiktok-dancing-nurses-are-mocking-us-says-tim-pool-no-different-than-dancing-at-a-funeral/
-- The dancing nurse routine is ubiquitous. It goes back all the way through the year, through pandemic and lockdown and CNN hysterics and TV death counters. It was on Good Morning America all the way back in April.
You think it’s sour to hate it? It’s not. Remember “Trump goes golfing during pandemic” stories? Remember “conservatives do LITERALLY ANYTHING as people are dying” stories? They have been bread and butter for CNN. You know, the network where the Cuomo Brothers Traveling Roadshow played Q-Tip games WHILE PEOPLE WERE DYING in nursing homes where Andrew put them? That CNN.
And nurses every day are in dramatic stories on social media, looking worn and haggard, pleading with the rest of us rubes to just suck it up and cancel Christmas because they are too put upon to keep saving lives like the heroes they are. That is, when they aren’t busy making elaborate and obnoxious TikTok videos.
Tim Pool, previously of Vice and currently host of his own popular YouTube show The Timcast, has something to say about all of this. And his jumping off point is this … mess.
Hard to argue with the sentiment in the Tweet from Morning Spew. Now watch the Timcast take it apart.
“What they are doing, to me is no different than dancing at a funeral,” says Pool, adding they share it not to help people but to get “likes” and followers. “It’s disgusting.”
** The Sovietization of California
- Capitalism Magazine, Dennis Prager – 23/Dec/2020
Article: https://www.capitalismmagazine.com/2020/12/the-sovietization-of-california/
-- The left does not follow science; it follows scientists it agrees with and dismisses all other scientists as "anti-science."
I am writing this column upon returning home to California after five days in Florida. For the first time since my first trip to Los Angeles in 1974 and moving there two years later, I dreaded going to California.
That first trip, as a 25-year-old New Yorker, I experienced the palpable excitement looking at the American Airlines flight board at JFK airport and seeing “Los Angeles.” For most Americans, the very name “California” elicited excitement, wonder, even envy of Californians, and most of all … freedom. While America always represented freedom, within America, California exemplified freedom most of all.
Yet, here I am, sitting in a state where corruption reigns (one of the leading Democrats of the last half-century told me years ago that politicians in California are window dressing; the real power in California is wielded by unions) and where, for nine months, normal life has been shut down, schools have been closed and small businesses have been destroyed in unprecedented numbers.
During these last five days in Florida, a state governed by the pro-freedom party, I went anywhere I wanted. First and foremost, I could eat both inside and outside restaurants. At one of them, when I stood up to take photos of people dining, a patron who recognized me walked over and said, “I assume you’re just taking pictures of people eating in a restaurant.” That’s exactly what I was doing. I even took my two grandchildren to a bowling alley, which was filled with people enjoying themselves playing myriad arcade games as well as bowling.
None of that is allowed almost anywhere in California. It is becoming a police state, rooted in deception and irrationality.
Restaurants have been shut down (except for takeout orders), even for outdoor dining, for no scientific reason. After ordering Los Angeles county restaurants closed, the health authorities of Los Angeles county acknowledged in court that they had no evidence that outdoor dining was dangerous; they ordered restaurants closed, even to outdoor dining, solely in order to keep people home.
The left’s claim to “follow the science” is a lie. The left does not follow science; it follows scientists it agrees with and dismisses all other scientists as “anti-science.”
Science does not say that eating inside a restaurant at least six feet from other diners, let alone outside a restaurant, is potentially fatal, but eating inside an airplane inches from strangers is safe.
Science does not say mass protests during a pandemic (when people are constantly told to social distance) are a health benefit, but left-wing scientists say they are — when directed against racism. In June, Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, tweeted: “In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.” She cited )the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Frieden:
Cont'd -
-The Right Scoop, Fred T. – 27/Dec/2020
- Article: https://therightscoop.com/tiktok-dancing-nurses-are-mocking-us-says-tim-pool-no-different-than-dancing-at-a-funeral/
-- The dancing nurse routine is ubiquitous. It goes back all the way through the year, through pandemic and lockdown and CNN hysterics and TV death counters. It was on Good Morning America all the way back in April.
You think it’s sour to hate it? It’s not. Remember “Trump goes golfing during pandemic” stories? Remember “conservatives do LITERALLY ANYTHING as people are dying” stories? They have been bread and butter for CNN. You know, the network where the Cuomo Brothers Traveling Roadshow played Q-Tip games WHILE PEOPLE WERE DYING in nursing homes where Andrew put them? That CNN.
And nurses every day are in dramatic stories on social media, looking worn and haggard, pleading with the rest of us rubes to just suck it up and cancel Christmas because they are too put upon to keep saving lives like the heroes they are. That is, when they aren’t busy making elaborate and obnoxious TikTok videos.
Tim Pool, previously of Vice and currently host of his own popular YouTube show The Timcast, has something to say about all of this. And his jumping off point is this … mess.
Hard to argue with the sentiment in the Tweet from Morning Spew. Now watch the Timcast take it apart.
“What they are doing, to me is no different than dancing at a funeral,” says Pool, adding they share it not to help people but to get “likes” and followers. “It’s disgusting.”
** The Sovietization of California
- Capitalism Magazine, Dennis Prager – 23/Dec/2020
Article: https://www.capitalismmagazine.com/2020/12/the-sovietization-of-california/
-- The left does not follow science; it follows scientists it agrees with and dismisses all other scientists as "anti-science."
I am writing this column upon returning home to California after five days in Florida. For the first time since my first trip to Los Angeles in 1974 and moving there two years later, I dreaded going to California.
That first trip, as a 25-year-old New Yorker, I experienced the palpable excitement looking at the American Airlines flight board at JFK airport and seeing “Los Angeles.” For most Americans, the very name “California” elicited excitement, wonder, even envy of Californians, and most of all … freedom. While America always represented freedom, within America, California exemplified freedom most of all.
Yet, here I am, sitting in a state where corruption reigns (one of the leading Democrats of the last half-century told me years ago that politicians in California are window dressing; the real power in California is wielded by unions) and where, for nine months, normal life has been shut down, schools have been closed and small businesses have been destroyed in unprecedented numbers.
During these last five days in Florida, a state governed by the pro-freedom party, I went anywhere I wanted. First and foremost, I could eat both inside and outside restaurants. At one of them, when I stood up to take photos of people dining, a patron who recognized me walked over and said, “I assume you’re just taking pictures of people eating in a restaurant.” That’s exactly what I was doing. I even took my two grandchildren to a bowling alley, which was filled with people enjoying themselves playing myriad arcade games as well as bowling.
None of that is allowed almost anywhere in California. It is becoming a police state, rooted in deception and irrationality.
Restaurants have been shut down (except for takeout orders), even for outdoor dining, for no scientific reason. After ordering Los Angeles county restaurants closed, the health authorities of Los Angeles county acknowledged in court that they had no evidence that outdoor dining was dangerous; they ordered restaurants closed, even to outdoor dining, solely in order to keep people home.
The left’s claim to “follow the science” is a lie. The left does not follow science; it follows scientists it agrees with and dismisses all other scientists as “anti-science.”
Science does not say that eating inside a restaurant at least six feet from other diners, let alone outside a restaurant, is potentially fatal, but eating inside an airplane inches from strangers is safe.
Science does not say mass protests during a pandemic (when people are constantly told to social distance) are a health benefit, but left-wing scientists say they are — when directed against racism. In June, Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, tweeted: “In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.” She cited )the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Frieden:
Cont'd -
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