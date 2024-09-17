Hospitals in Beirut are overcrowded from Battery Explosions

Hospitals in Beirut are overcrowded.

hope people realize that it is unlikely that the Pager thing in Lebanon was actually done through Battery explosions.

Battery ones tend to have a big burn and burn out, the ones in Lebanon simply went on a big boom, thats that, nothing after that, that means one thing.

They were modified during the fabrication phase - IE, they had an explosive filler added to them, added to its destructive power when the battery croaked too.

It is important to know which model of pagers it was - there is Apollo, Mototorla, and Tenmir as main suspects now.

Adding: The Lebanese Minister of Health at a press conference following the explosions in Lebanon:

There are 8 dead and about 2750 injured so far.

The hospitals in southern Lebanon have exceeded their capacity to receive the wounded.

The Model of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon are Gold Apollo AR-924. Apollo Electronic Paging Company is a company based in Taiwan.

and: Hezbollah says Israel will receive 'just punishment' for pager attack.

Israel's Unit 8200 of Military Intelligence has allegedly carried out a cyberattack that led to the remote detonation of pager devices in Lebanon.

One theory suggests that malicious software was uploaded to the devices, causing the lithium batteries to overheat and explode.

Another theory points to mass messages being sent to the devices, resulting in an overload and triggering the explosions.

Some sources suggest that the devices were tampered with and planted with explosives.

Several eyewitnesses claim the explosions were larger than those typically caused by lithium batteries.

It looks like the Zionists used explosive charges, not hacking. The pagers that exploded are Motorola Advisors, which use AA batteries. There is not enough inside a AA battery to cause an explosion like we've seen.

Hezbollah Statement:

At approximately 3:30 PM on Tuesday, 17-09-2024, several communication devices known as "pagers" carried by a number of workers in various units and institutions of Hezbollah exploded. These explosions, whose causes still remain unknown, have resulted in the martyrdom of a young girl and two [of our] brothers so far, and have injured a large number of others with varying degrees of severity.

The specialized units in Hezbollah are currently conducting a comprehensive security and scientific investigation to determine the causes of these simultaneous explosions. Medical and clinical teams are also treating the wounded and injured in several hospitals across different Lebanese regions.

We ask Allah the Almighty to grant mercy to our righteous martyrs on the path to Al-Quds, and we pray for a swift recovery for the wounded. We also call upon our honorable people to be cautious of rumors and false and misleading information spread by some parties, which serve the psychological warfare in favor of the zionist enemy, especially as this is accompanied by speeches of intimidation and threats from the zionist enemy regarding the so-called changing of the situation in the north.

We affirm that the resistance, at all levels and across its various units, remains at the highest level of preparedness to defend Lebanon and its steadfast people.

Tuesday, 17-09-2024

13 Rabi' al-Awwal 1446 Hijri