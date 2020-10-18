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www.orwell.city - Black Eyed Babies Part 2 [18.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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877 views • October 19, 2021
Pandemic Babies from vaxxed Parents..
In children are born from vaccinated parents with - hold on - completely pitch black eyes. Even the white of their eyes is very dark.

As these babies grow, they seem to be aging too fast, because at three moths old they can already stand and walk.

Is this an example of hybrid, transhuman babies being born from parents whose DNA is altered by the shots? More research has to provide answers, but it is a brand new phenomenon that only occurs with both fully vaccinated parents.

See it in the Vaccine Death Report and share it everywhere!

https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report
--
Tik Tok Black-Eyed Babies
https://www.tiktok.com/search?q=Black%20Eyed%20Babies&;t=1634560862055

More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/black-eyed-babies.html

As promised, La Quinta Columna shares more videos of newborns whose parents were inoculated between December 2020 and January 2021.

If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/black-eyed-babies.html

ORWELLITO
Published September 28, 2021
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