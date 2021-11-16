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Klaus Schwab & WEF Pick Who Your Leaders Will Be & Polio Another Man Made Disease
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150 views • November 16, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Klaus Schwab and his young global leaders - https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/
Polio is another man-made disease - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1005127713848463361.html
You can't see a virus - https://twitter.com/Fractalwatch/status/1453427382132613122
It's not about your health, this is about political power and control - https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/11/liberal-governor-tried-to-pump-covid-numbers-to-justify-shutdown.php
Max Igan with some thoughts - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOMsni8g5jWR/ 33:00-34:45
Another Ivermectin success story - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oklahoma-doctors-tremendous-success-treating-nursing-home-covid-patients-ivermectin/
Another country stops the jab - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/taiwan-suspends-second-round-pfizer-covid-vaccines-children-due-heart-problems/
60X increase in athlete adverse events - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/over-a-60x-increase-in-serious-adverse
Just one of those rare coincidences - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1459668694624260102
Full list of athletes injured or dead from vaxx - https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/surge-of-sports-people-worldwide-suffering-unexpected-ill-health
Will anyone ever figure out it's the vaxx doing this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-zealand-flattened-the-curve-on-the-wrong-axis/
There's finally a study that validates what this carpenter has been saying - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scientific-study-covid-spike-protein-dramatically-impairs-cell-dna-damage-repair/
How does this not violate the very first amendment - https://twitter.com/TheM0dalice/status/1459712014142480384
They don't understand this just makes people want it more - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/peloton-blocks-users-using-letsgobrandon-hashtag
More insane job killing policies from the democrats - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/chuck-schumer-calls-biden-release-oil-reserves-kill-off-us-oil-companies-video/
Don't mess with mama bear and her kids - https://twitter.com/RickyLe80284150/status/1460018004058468354
Wonder what killed this guy - https://twitter.com/capeandcowell/status/1459916106110586890
Our leader speaks - https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1459367487657627648
They look so cuddly - https://twitter.com/JovanHPulitzer/status/1460011703446511618
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458549671173910528
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]
Sources used in video:
Klaus Schwab and his young global leaders - https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/
Polio is another man-made disease - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1005127713848463361.html
You can't see a virus - https://twitter.com/Fractalwatch/status/1453427382132613122
It's not about your health, this is about political power and control - https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/11/liberal-governor-tried-to-pump-covid-numbers-to-justify-shutdown.php
Max Igan with some thoughts - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOMsni8g5jWR/ 33:00-34:45
Another Ivermectin success story - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oklahoma-doctors-tremendous-success-treating-nursing-home-covid-patients-ivermectin/
Another country stops the jab - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/taiwan-suspends-second-round-pfizer-covid-vaccines-children-due-heart-problems/
60X increase in athlete adverse events - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/over-a-60x-increase-in-serious-adverse
Just one of those rare coincidences - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1459668694624260102
Full list of athletes injured or dead from vaxx - https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/surge-of-sports-people-worldwide-suffering-unexpected-ill-health
Will anyone ever figure out it's the vaxx doing this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-zealand-flattened-the-curve-on-the-wrong-axis/
There's finally a study that validates what this carpenter has been saying - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scientific-study-covid-spike-protein-dramatically-impairs-cell-dna-damage-repair/
How does this not violate the very first amendment - https://twitter.com/TheM0dalice/status/1459712014142480384
They don't understand this just makes people want it more - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/peloton-blocks-users-using-letsgobrandon-hashtag
More insane job killing policies from the democrats - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/chuck-schumer-calls-biden-release-oil-reserves-kill-off-us-oil-companies-video/
Don't mess with mama bear and her kids - https://twitter.com/RickyLe80284150/status/1460018004058468354
Wonder what killed this guy - https://twitter.com/capeandcowell/status/1459916106110586890
Our leader speaks - https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1459367487657627648
They look so cuddly - https://twitter.com/JovanHPulitzer/status/1460011703446511618
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458549671173910528
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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