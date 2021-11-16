BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Klaus Schwab & WEF Pick Who Your Leaders Will Be & Polio Another Man Made Disease
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
150 views • November 16, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList

Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]


Sources used in video:

Klaus Schwab and his young global leaders - https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/

Polio is another man-made disease - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1005127713848463361.html

You can't see a virus - https://twitter.com/Fractalwatch/status/1453427382132613122

It's not about your health, this is about political power and control - https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/11/liberal-governor-tried-to-pump-covid-numbers-to-justify-shutdown.php

Max Igan with some thoughts - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOMsni8g5jWR/ 33:00-34:45

Another Ivermectin success story - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oklahoma-doctors-tremendous-success-treating-nursing-home-covid-patients-ivermectin/

Another country stops the jab - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/taiwan-suspends-second-round-pfizer-covid-vaccines-children-due-heart-problems/

60X increase in athlete adverse events - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/over-a-60x-increase-in-serious-adverse

Just one of those rare coincidences - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1459668694624260102

Full list of athletes injured or dead from vaxx - https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/surge-of-sports-people-worldwide-suffering-unexpected-ill-health

Will anyone ever figure out it's the vaxx doing this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-zealand-flattened-the-curve-on-the-wrong-axis/

There's finally a study that validates what this carpenter has been saying - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scientific-study-covid-spike-protein-dramatically-impairs-cell-dna-damage-repair/

How does this not violate the very first amendment - https://twitter.com/TheM0dalice/status/1459712014142480384

They don't understand this just makes people want it more - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/peloton-blocks-users-using-letsgobrandon-hashtag

More insane job killing policies from the democrats - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/chuck-schumer-calls-biden-release-oil-reserves-kill-off-us-oil-companies-video/

Don't mess with mama bear and her kids - https://twitter.com/RickyLe80284150/status/1460018004058468354

Wonder what killed this guy - https://twitter.com/capeandcowell/status/1459916106110586890

Our leader speaks - https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1459367487657627648

They look so cuddly - https://twitter.com/JovanHPulitzer/status/1460011703446511618

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458549671173910528


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
vaccinesnewspoliticspandemicmandateswef
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Belle Carter
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy