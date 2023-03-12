Galactic Wisdom Conference; Prayers fo Fukushima; JFK, George Washington; Pleadians; Suzy Smith Healer

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I discuss my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on March 18th and 19th, 2023 with some of the world's most famous scientists, psychics, and healers, including Professor Gerald Pollack of the U. of Washington, Seattle, Professor Ervin Laszlo (famous philosopher of science from Italy), Pleadian messages from Laarkmaa with Pia and Cullen, Suzy Smith fantastic healer, followed by messages from President John F. Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and Benjamin Franklin. Finally we do prayers to help clean up Fukushima, which happened 12 years ago in Japan on 3/11. I hope you can all listen to this amazing radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com [email protected]
