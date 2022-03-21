New Information: Dollar Dies Suddenly 03/21/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares brand new information about the U.S. Dollar and how the Prophecies spoken about it dying, is coming into fulfillment before our very eyes!0:00 New Information: Dollar Dies Suddenly01:12 Countdown to Collapse of the Petrodollar06:50 Russia to Ban all Exports of Wheat, Barley & Rye07:58 “Oh Great, Now we could lose the Petrodollar”10:14 Storm, Judgment & Revival11:16 People Like Firecrackers - Dana Coverstone12:43 The Shows Over - David Phillips13:56 Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes - Jason Meeks16:33 “Russia has the Might to put you in your Place”18:46 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112