The Miraculous Birth Of The Baby Jesus In The Stone Manger At Migdal Eder-DEC 22 2025

When the prophets foretold the birth of the Messiah, they didn’t speak in generalities and non-specific terms, they named names. Just about everyone knows that Jesus birth was foretold to be at Bethlehem, but did you know the Bible also gives us the exact geographic location as well? Welcome to Migdal Eder.



“And thou, O tower of the flock, the strong hold of the daughter of Zion, unto thee shall it come, even the first dominion; the kingdom shall come to the daughter of Jerusalem.” Micah 4:8 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, God bypassed the palace, bypassed the temple hierarchy, and lit up the night sky for working men out in the fields, the Levitical shepherds tending to their flock in the cool late-September night. The angel of the Lord appeared to them and told them come and see where the holy baby lay. In a stone manger meant to inspect the sheep. The actual story of the birth of Jesus is so much more detailed, intricate and truthful than the Madison Ave “Christmas story” we’ve all been fed since childhood. Come with us on this episode of ‘Rightly Dividing’ as we stand alongside the shepherds to stand in awe of the spotless Lamb lain in a stone manger for inspection at Migdal Eder