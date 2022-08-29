Why Your Challenges – Are Really Blessings

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Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Aug 19, 2022 "Consider it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing."
- James 1:2-4
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNQ9NHujKgY