A group called the Patriot Front are currently marching towards U.S. Capitol

⁣TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH Google Co-Founder Is Still MISSING After Epstein Subpoena https://bit.ly/Dailyllife

Folks Are Still Dropping Like Flies Young man dies suddenly at work😮 https://bit.ly/Dailyllife

All the latest breaking news on WHO. Browse Newsweek archives of photos, videos and articles on WHO. https://bit.ly/Dailyllife

Why do globalists want people trapped in 15-minute cities? https://bit.ly/Dailyllife

New Mexico Researchers Transform Dead Birds Into Drones https://bit.ly/3BfybM9

11 Vacationers Drop Dead On Italian Beaches In 24 Hours https://bit.ly/Dailyllife

Hungary sued by the EU for passing anti-grooming laws. https://bit.ly/3ZiZjDY

Remove Nanotech From The Body Using Glutathione, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc. https://bit.ly/3xTBYwS

U.S. SUPREME COURT SAYS NO LICENSE NECESSARY TO DRIVE AUTOMOBILE ON PUBLIC ROADS

BREAKING: Jellatech Reveals its First Animal-Free, Cell-Based Collagen https://bit.ly/3uy4eUG

Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is “Murder” https://bit.ly/3Ik1jVi

Samantha Smith joined Mark Steyn to discuss a report on grooming gangs in Telford https://bit.ly/3IjKVnE

Judge Orders Pfizer to Turn Over Vaccine Ingredients Within 48 Hours https://bit.ly/3AqJSAy

KELLOGS CERIALS ARE POISONING OUR CHILDREN https://bit.ly/3uoUa0c





OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN

MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv

TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup

Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post

click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h