Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FEMA Whistleblower - Camps for Dissent & The Next 5G Pandemic - SECRET FEMA Documents
310 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago |

JD (name changed to protect his identity) is a long-standing FEMA employee and Whistleblower exposing the true intention of the quarantine camps being used in future for dissent, government's plan to kill off the population, and intel suggesting a pandemic in the near future caused by a 5G attack according to secret FEMA documents he has accessed.If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia

If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:

https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!

If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/

To order Z-Flu today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee


Keywords
vaccinesbiblegmos5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21agenda 30transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemicthe great resetc-ovid hoaxgraphene oxidenano tech in jabs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket