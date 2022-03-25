President Joe Biden Says We ‘Would Respond’ if Russia Uses Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/24/2022 President Joe Biden has said that Russia should be expelled from the G20 and that US and NATO would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.