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2020 ELECTION DOCUMENTARY: WHO'S STEALING AMERICA?
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107 views • December 17, 2020
This one goes to the roots. It follows the corporate money structure and the power models created by communist China to exert its influence over the US. I think you will find this one of the best investigations in terms of framing the issue for the results we have just seen in the November election.
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