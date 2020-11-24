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"This video explains the "The Great Switch Off" the precursor to "The Great Reset". I have spent considerable time investigating the evidence for the globalist plan to shut down the electrical grid for an initial period of 6-8weeks before emergency supplies reach the public. "The Great Switch Off" is likely, according to experts, to last for the next 4-10 years bringing us inline for 2030 when The Great Reset agenda is to begin.
If this happens it will be a catastrophe beyond measure for the human population of the UK and the rest of the world. There is so much information available, so please do your own research and come to your own conclusions. This is my personal opinion based on the evidence."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oW_Nuyz8RCM
Zed Phoenix