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Ep. 645 – 77% Of Baltimore High Schoolers Read At Elementary Level
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30 views • February 16, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Baltimore, where the education system continues to promote failing students. A new report finds 77 percent of high school students are reading at an elementary level, including many as low as kindergarten.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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