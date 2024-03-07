SECRET FLIGHTS EXPOSED | 357K migrants flown into US: Biden Parole Program

Alexis McAdams shares details on the Biden administration's program that is flying thousands of migrants into the INTERIOR of the U.S. - bypassing the ports of entry - and granting them humanitarian parole. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez weighs in.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.