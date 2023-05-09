Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Ben Marble!
23 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Ben Marble!


May 8, 2023


Dr. Ben Marble is a physician out of Gulf Breeze, Florida who practices family medicine. He was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize after founding MyFreeDoctor.com, a service that helped tens of thousands of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and making him the first doctor ever to treat patients in all 50 states. Dr. Marble received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.


Learn more about Dr. Marble here: www.myfreedoctor.com


USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Check out my sponsors!


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2menxs-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dr.-ben-marble.html

Keywords
gunsfloridajesusbabiespandemicnobel peace prizephysiciancovid-19coviddr ben marblemyfreedoctorfamily medicinedr kandiss taylorgulf breezepatients in all 50 states

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket