God is our hiding place

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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





God is indeed our hiding place, the hiding place of His saints.





Psalm 32:7 says: Thou art my hiding place; thou shalt preserve me from trouble; thou shalt compass me about with songs of deliverance. Selah.





Psalm 119:114 adds: Thou art my hiding place and my shield: I hope in thy word.





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