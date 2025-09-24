Global Conflicts and Zionist Influence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's demand for Bagram Air Base isn't about Afghanistan; it's about power projection. Its strategic location puts China's key trade routes and border in reach, while threatening Iran. Controlling Bagram is a move to dominate the region and challenge rising global rivals, continuing a long-standing geopolitical chess game.
#Bagram #Geopolitics #China #Strategy #Military
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport