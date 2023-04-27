https://gettr.com/post/p2fiiq55633

04/26/2023 Breaking News from Nicole: Xi Jinping is trying to negotiate with the U.S. a deal to release all CIA hostages in Communist China in exchange for Mr. Miles Guo's lifelong imprisonment in federal jail! It is a wake-up call for everyone. Mr. Miles Guo is not a sacrificial lamb. He is a freedom fighter. To betray Mr. Miles Guo would be to defect from America's own justice system. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/26/2023 妮可重磅爆料：习近平正与美国密谈，以释放所有美国中情局在中共国被捕的线人为条件，换取郭文贵先生在联邦监狱的终身监禁！这给所有人敲响了警钟。郭文贵先生不是一个牺牲品，他是一个自由斗士。背叛郭文贵先生就等于背叛了美国自己的司法系统。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



