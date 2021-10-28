The Great Deception. They are led like (ignorant, unknowing) sheep to the slaughter

Before "covid" began, was the Word Jesus said to me. Just those two sentences in the title. I did not know what He meant at the time. I was soon to find out. This is unprecedented evil upon this United States of America and her citizens. But, this land has forgotten God. Forgotten His moral Code. We Have killed MILLIONS of babies; have celebrated sexual perversion and taught it to innocents. GOD will NOT stand with a nation who accepts evil, bows down to evil, invites evil, produces evil, and spreads evil. THIS COUNTRY MUST REPENT AND GET RIGHT WITH GOD, OR WE WILL SOON FEEL HIS WRATH. We must stop idol worship, abortion sacrifice to molech, and the spread of Baphomet's vile sexual perversion, and the evil satanic ritual rites performed by those in our unelected 'leadership'. We must PROTECT LIFE, PROTECT MARRIAGE AND FAMILY, PROTECT CHILDREN AND ELDERLY AND INFIRM. we must uphold the law of Our Land, and protect it and our United States Constitution. WE MUST BATTLE WITH THE FORCE GOD GIVES US--HOLY SPIRIT--AND DEMAND THESE DEMONS TO GO IN THE NAME OF YESHUA. God Almighty is NEVER on the side of evil--He is always on the side of good. We cannot lose with God on our side; but we MUST FIGHT and RID THE EVIL FROM OUR LAND. Then, we must REDEDICATE this United States of America to GOD--The ONE TRIUNE GOD; Holy Father, Holy Son, Holy Spirit--three in One. And perhaps God will FORGIVE our sins and HEAL our LAND. 2 Chronicles 7:14